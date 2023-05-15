The Hives announce North American tour

The Hives have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on Friday. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September and will be releasing their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11. The band released Lex Hives in 2012. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 30Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Oct 31Union StageWashington, DC
Nov 01The SinclairCambridge, MA
Nov 03Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Nov 04El ClubDetroit, MI
Nov 05Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Nov 08NeumosSeattle, WA
Nov 09Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Nov 10Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Nov 12Bimbo’s 365 ClubSan Francisco, CA
Nov 13Belly UpSolana Beach, CA
Nov 14Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA