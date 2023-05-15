The Hives have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on Friday. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September and will be releasing their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11. The band released Lex Hives in 2012. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 30
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 31
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Nov 01
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Nov 03
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 04
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 05
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 08
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 09
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Nov 10
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Nov 12
|Bimbo’s 365 Club
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 13
|Belly Up
|Solana Beach, CA
|Nov 14
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA