4 hours ago by Em Moore

Lande Hekt has announced that she will be releasing a new 7-inch. It is called Pottery Class and will feature two new songs - “Pottery Class” and “Axis”. The title track has been released. The 7-inch will be out on June 9 via Get Better Records and Prize Sunflower Records. Lande Hekt will be touring Europe and the UK supporting the Beths starting later this month and released her solo album House Without A View in 2022. Check out the song below.