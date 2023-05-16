Chris Farren announces new album, releases “Cosmic Leash” video & tour dates (UK & US)

Chris Farren has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Doom Singer and was produced by Jay Som. The album will be out on August 4 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the first single “Cosmic Leash” has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the UK and North America in the fall. Diners, Guppy, and Mo Troper will be joining on select US dates. Chris Farren released Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 2022 and Born Hot in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.