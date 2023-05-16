Chris Farren announces new album, releases “Cosmic Leash” video & tour dates (UK & US)

Chris Farren
by

Chris Farren has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Doom Singer and was produced by Jay Som. The album will be out on August 4 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the first single “Cosmic Leash” has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the UK and North America in the fall. Diners, Guppy, and Mo Troper will be joining on select US dates. Chris Farren released Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 2022 and Born Hot in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Doom Singer Traclkist

Bluish

All We Ever

Get Over U

Only U

Doom Singer

Screensaver

First Place

My Beauty

Cosmic Leash

Statue Song

DateCityVenueDetails
08/29Bristol, UKExchange
08/30Manchester, UKYes Pink Room
08/31Glasgow, UKHug & Pint
09/01Leeds, UKHyde Park Book Club
09/02London, UKThe Lexington
09/03Newport, UKLe Pub
09/04Oxford, UKPort Mahon
09/05Brighton, UK Hope & Ruin
09/09Brooklyn, NYElsewhere: Zone Onew/Diners
09/10Philadelphia, PAPhilaMOCAw/Diners
09/11Washington, DCSongbyrdw/Diners
09/12Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle - Back Roomw/Diners
09/13Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade - Purgatoryw/Diners
09/15Orlando, FLWills Pubw/Diners
09/16Tampa, FLHooch and Hivew/Diners
09/19Austin, TXThe Ballroomw/Diners
09/20Dallas, TXClub Dadaw/Diners
09/22Phoenix, AZValley Barw/Diners
09/23San Diego, CAHOB Voodoo Roomw/Diners
09/25Los Angeles, CAEl Cid (late show)w/GUPPY
09/27San Francisco, CABottom of the Hillw/GUPPY
09/29Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/GUPPY
09/30Seattle, WAThe Vera Projectw/GUPPY
10/02Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/GUPPY
10/04Denver, COGlobe Hallw/GUPPY
10/06Minneapolis, MN7th St Entryw/GUPPY
10/07Chicago, ILBeat Kitchenw/Mo Troper
10/08Columbus, OHAce of Cupsw/Mo Troper
10/10Hamtramck, MISanctuaryw/Mo Troper
10/11Cleveland, OHMahall'sw/Mo Troper
10/12Toronto, ONThe Monarchw/Mo Troper
10/15Boston, MACrystal Ballroomw/Mo Troper