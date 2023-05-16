Chris Farren announces new album, releases “Cosmic Leash” video & tour dates (UK & US)

by Em Moore
Chris Farren has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Doom Singer and was produced by Jay Som. The album will be out on August 4 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the first single “Cosmic Leash” has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the UK and North America in the fall. Diners, Guppy, and Mo Troper will be joining on select US dates. Chris Farren released Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 2022 and Born Hot in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Doom Singer Traclkist
Bluish
All We Ever
Get Over U
Only U
Doom Singer
Screensaver
First Place
My Beauty
Cosmic Leash
Statue Song
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|08/29
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|08/30
|Manchester, UK
|Yes Pink Room
|08/31
|Glasgow, UK
|Hug & Pint
|09/01
|Leeds, UK
|Hyde Park Book Club
|09/02
|London, UK
|The Lexington
|09/03
|Newport, UK
|Le Pub
|09/04
|Oxford, UK
|Port Mahon
|09/05
|Brighton, UK
|Hope & Ruin
|09/09
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere: Zone One
|w/Diners
|09/10
|Philadelphia, PA
|PhilaMOCA
|w/Diners
|09/11
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|w/Diners
|09/12
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle - Back Room
|w/Diners
|09/13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade - Purgatory
|w/Diners
|09/15
|Orlando, FL
|Wills Pub
|w/Diners
|09/16
|Tampa, FL
|Hooch and Hive
|w/Diners
|09/19
|Austin, TX
|The Ballroom
|w/Diners
|09/20
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada
|w/Diners
|09/22
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|w/Diners
|09/23
|San Diego, CA
|HOB Voodoo Room
|w/Diners
|09/25
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Cid (late show)
|w/GUPPY
|09/27
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|w/GUPPY
|09/29
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/GUPPY
|09/30
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project
|w/GUPPY
|10/02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/GUPPY
|10/04
|Denver, CO
|Globe Hall
|w/GUPPY
|10/06
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|w/GUPPY
|10/07
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|w/Mo Troper
|10/08
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|w/Mo Troper
|10/10
|Hamtramck, MI
|Sanctuary
|w/Mo Troper
|10/11
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall's
|w/Mo Troper
|10/12
|Toronto, ON
|The Monarch
|w/Mo Troper
|10/15
|Boston, MA
|Crystal Ballroom
|w/Mo Troper