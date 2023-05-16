Watch the new video by Mvll Crimes!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by London, Ontario-based punks Mvll Crimes! The video is for their song “FOODS I DON’T EVT” and was directed and edited by guitarist Patrick Briggs. Speaking about the song lead vocalist Jill Clair said,

”You don't need meat to live. It's important to think of the meat we eat at the exclusion of others - when was the last time you ate tongue or organ meat? What happens to those parts of the animal? Why are we killing an animal and only eating certain parts of it when the life that animal has is incredibly cruel?”

”FOODS I DON’T EVT” is off their 2022 EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME. Mvll Crimes will be will be opening for Off With Their Heads on May 17, playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this Friday, touring later in May with Dayglo Abortions on their Eastern Canada tour, and touring Canada with support from Haters and Bitter//Washed in June. Watch the video below!

DateCityVenueDetails
May 17London, ONRum Runnersw/Off With Their Heads
May 19Montreal, QCFoufounes Électriques (Pouzza Fest)
May 23Woodstock, NBHouse Show
May 24Moncton, NBXerozOpening for Dayglo Abortions
May 25Fredericton, NBBroken Record BarOpening for Dayglo Abortions
May 26Saint John, NBPanic RoomOpening for Dayglo Abortions
May 27Halifax, NSGus's PubOpening for Dayglo Abortions
May 28Charlottetown, PEIBaba's LoungeOpening for Dayglo Abortions
Jun 07St. Catherines, ONWarehousew/ Haters
Jun 08SECRET SHOWTBAw/ Haters
Jun 09Acton, ONTommy’s Barw/ Haters
Jun 10Toronto, ONJunction Pop Up (Matinee)w/ Haters
Jun 10Hamilton, ONDoors Pubw/ Haters
Jun 11Barrie, ONQueen's Hotelw/ Haters
Jun 12PeterboroughRed Dogw/ Haters
Jun 14Thunder Bay, ONBlack Pirates Pubw/ Haters
Jun 15Winnipeg, MBHandsome Daughterw/ Haters
Jun 16Regina, SKMercury Cafew/ Haters
Jun 17Prince Albert, SKSpicy Timew/ Haters
Jun 18Edmonton, ABThe Buckinghamw/ Haters
Jun 22Calgary, ABThe Palomino (Sled Island)
Jun 28Nelson, BCThe Royalw/ Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jul 01Rossland, BCThe Flying Steamshovelw/ Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jul 03Kelowna, BCJackknife Brewingw/ Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jul 04Squamish, BCSunny Chibasw/ Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jul 05Vancouver, BCBully’sw/ Haters, Bitter//Washed