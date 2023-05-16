Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by London, Ontario-based punks Mvll Crimes! The video is for their song “FOODS I DON’T EVT” and was directed and edited by guitarist Patrick Briggs. Speaking about the song lead vocalist Jill Clair said,



”You don't need meat to live. It's important to think of the meat we eat at the exclusion of others - when was the last time you ate tongue or organ meat? What happens to those parts of the animal? Why are we killing an animal and only eating certain parts of it when the life that animal has is incredibly cruel?”

”FOODS I DON’T EVT” is off their 2022 EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME. Mvll Crimes will be will be opening for Off With Their Heads on May 17, playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this Friday, touring later in May with Dayglo Abortions on their Eastern Canada tour, and touring Canada with support from Haters and Bitter//Washed in June. Watch the video below!