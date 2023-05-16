Devon Kay & The Solutions: “Bitchin' In Stereo”

Devon Kay and the Solutions have released a new song called “Bitchin’ In Stereo”. The song is off their upcoming EP Fine, A Ska Ep which will be out this summer via Bad Time Records. Devon Kay & The Solutions will be touring the US with Grey Matter in July, will be supporting Less Than Jake on select US shows on their Hello Rockview 25th-anniversary tour this summer and will be supporting The Toasters on two US dates in August. The band released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 12Small’sDetroit, MIw/Grey Matter
Jul 13Big Room BarColumbus, OHw/Grey Matter
Jul 14Little GiantPittsburgh, PAw/Grey Matter
Jul 15Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PAw/Grey Matter
Jul 16Comet Ping PongWashington, DCw/Grey Matter
Jul 18Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MDsupporting Less Than Jake
Jul 19Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VAsupporting Less Than Jake
Jul 20Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NCsupporting Less Than Jake
Jul 21MasqueradeAtlanta, GAsupporting Less Than Jake
Jul 22House of BluesOrlando, FLsupporting Less Than Jake
Aug 14Lefty’s LiveDes Moines, IAsupporting The Toasters
Aug 17LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NMsupporting The Toasters