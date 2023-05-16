Devon Kay & The Solutions: “Bitchin' In Stereo”

Devon Kay and the Solutions have released a new song called “Bitchin’ In Stereo”. The song is off their upcoming EP Fine, A Ska Ep which will be out this summer via Bad Time Records. Devon Kay & The Solutions will be touring the US with Grey Matter in July, will be supporting Less Than Jake on select US shows on their Hello Rockview 25th-anniversary tour this summer and will be supporting The Toasters on two US dates in August. The band released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.