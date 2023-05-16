Devon Kay & The Solutions: “Bitchin' In Stereo”

by Em Moore
Devon Kay and the Solutions have released a new song called “Bitchin’ In Stereo”. The song is off their upcoming EP Fine, A Ska Ep which will be out this summer via Bad Time Records. Devon Kay & The Solutions will be touring the US with Grey Matter in July, will be supporting Less Than Jake on select US shows on their Hello Rockview 25th-anniversary tour this summer and will be supporting The Toasters on two US dates in August. The band released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 12
|Small’s
|Detroit, MI
|w/Grey Matter
|Jul 13
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|w/Grey Matter
|Jul 14
|Little Giant
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Grey Matter
|Jul 15
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Grey Matter
|Jul 16
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|w/Grey Matter
|Jul 18
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Jul 19
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Jul 20
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Jul 21
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Jul 22
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|supporting Less Than Jake
|Aug 14
|Lefty’s Live
|Des Moines, IA
|supporting The Toasters
|Aug 17
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|supporting The Toasters