Lagwagon have released a live video for their song “May 16”. The video was shot by Landyn McIntosh, Jason Duchene, Chris LeBlanc, Linus Yang, Cath Brunet, and Dan Grozdanov at their show on September 14 at MTelus in Montreal, Quebec. Lagwagon will be touring Canada starting at the end of this month and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the video below.