Dropkick Murphys / Interrupters / Jesse Ahern (US)

The Dropkick Murphys have announced a US tour for this fall. The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern will be joining them on all dates. Dropkick Murphys released their album Okemah Rising earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 27Bangor, MEMaine Savings Amphitheater
Sep 28Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Sep 29Gilford, NHBank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sep 30Syracuse, NYUpstate Medical University Arena - OnCenter
Oct 01Charlottesville, VATing Pavilion
Oct 03North Little Rock, ARThe Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
Oct 04Wichita, KSWAVE
Oct 05Omaha, NEThe Astro
Oct 06Springfield, MOShrine Mosque
Oct 07Oklahoma City, OKThe Criterion
Oct 08San Antonio, TXBoeing Center at Tech Port
Oct 10Albuquerque, NMRevel ABQ
Oct 11Colorado Springs, COBroadmoor World Arena
Oct 12Rapid City, SDSummit Arena
Oct 13Brookings, SDSwiftel Center
Oct 14Fargo, NDScheels Arena
Oct 15Mankato, MNMayo Systems Health Center Event Center - Grand Hall
Oct 17Duluth, MNAmsoil Arena
Oct 18Cedar Rapids, IAAlliant Energy PowerHouse
Oct 19Green Bay, WIEPIC Event Center
Oct 20Rockford, ILBMO Center
Oct 21Saginaw, MIThe Dow Event Center
Oct 22Toledo, OHHuntington Center
Oct 24Buffalo, NYRiverworks
Oct 26Johnstown, PA1st Summit Arena
Oct 27Greensboro, NCWhite Oak Amphitheatre
Oct 28Asheville, NCRabbit Rabbit
Oct 29Huntington, WVMountain Health Arena