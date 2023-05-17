Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Dropkick Murphys have announced a US tour for this fall. The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern will be joining them on all dates. Dropkick Murphys released their album Okemah Rising earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 27
|Bangor, ME
|Maine Savings Amphitheater
|Sep 28
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sep 29
|Gilford, NH
|Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Sep 30
|Syracuse, NY
|Upstate Medical University Arena - OnCenter
|Oct 01
|Charlottesville, VA
|Ting Pavilion
|Oct 03
|North Little Rock, AR
|The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
|Oct 04
|Wichita, KS
|WAVE
|Oct 05
|Omaha, NE
|The Astro
|Oct 06
|Springfield, MO
|Shrine Mosque
|Oct 07
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Criterion
|Oct 08
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing Center at Tech Port
|Oct 10
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel ABQ
|Oct 11
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Oct 12
|Rapid City, SD
|Summit Arena
|Oct 13
|Brookings, SD
|Swiftel Center
|Oct 14
|Fargo, ND
|Scheels Arena
|Oct 15
|Mankato, MN
|Mayo Systems Health Center Event Center - Grand Hall
|Oct 17
|Duluth, MN
|Amsoil Arena
|Oct 18
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Alliant Energy PowerHouse
|Oct 19
|Green Bay, WI
|EPIC Event Center
|Oct 20
|Rockford, IL
|BMO Center
|Oct 21
|Saginaw, MI
|The Dow Event Center
|Oct 22
|Toledo, OH
|Huntington Center
|Oct 24
|Buffalo, NY
|Riverworks
|Oct 26
|Johnstown, PA
|1st Summit Arena
|Oct 27
|Greensboro, NC
|White Oak Amphitheatre
|Oct 28
|Asheville, NC
|Rabbit Rabbit
|Oct 29
|Huntington, WV
|Mountain Health Arena