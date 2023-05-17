Spanish Love Songs announce new album, release video for “Haunted”

Spanish Love Songs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called No Joy and will be out on August 25 via Pure Noise Records. They have released a video for their new song “Haunted”. The video was filmed at The American Legion, Post 82, and was directed by Hannah Gray Hall. Spanish Love Songs will be touring Europe and the UK with Hot Mulligan this fall. The band released their EP Doom & Gloom Sessions earlier this year, their reworked album Brave Faces Etc. in 2022, and their album Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.