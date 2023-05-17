Queen of Swords announces new album, releases “A Shame” video

Toronto’s Queen of Swords has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Year 8 and will be out on June 9 via Get Better Records. A video for the second single called “A Shame” which was created by Emma Cosgrove has also been released. Queen of Swords will be playing an album release show on July 7 at Cecil Community Centre in Toronto and released her self-titled album in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.