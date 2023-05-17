Fake Names release full live show, announce tour dates (US & CAN)

Fake Names
by

Fake Names have released a live video of their full show at Washington, DC’s Black Cat venue. The video was filmed on April 16, 2023, by Hate5Six. Along with the video, the band also announced a handful of tour dates for this September including their appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago. Fake Names released their album Expendables earlier this year. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 14Third Man RecordsDetroit, MI
Sep 15Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 16The Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Sep 17The Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON