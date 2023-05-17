High Vis (Western US & BC)

High Vis
by Tours

High Vis have announced a West Coast tour for this summer. The band will be playing in the US and one show in Vancouver, BC. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on Friday, May 19. These dates join their previously announced European and UK tour. High Vis released their album Blending in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 20Venezzia HC Fest Venice, IT
May 28Dot to Dot FestivalBristol, UK 
May 29Dot to Dot FestivalNottingham, UK 
Jun 02DauwpopHellendron, NL 
Jul 07TRNSMTGlasgow, UK
 Jul 082000 TreesCheltenham, UK
 Jul 09Ieper FestIeper, BE 
Jul 21LatitudeIpswich, UK 
Jul 23LollapaloozaParis, FR 
Jun 24-25Outbreak Fest Manchester, UK
Jul 28Soma Side StageSan Diego, CA
 Jul 29Sound & FuryLos Angeles, CA 
Jul 30Neck of the WoodsSan Francisco, CA
 Aug 01ShredderBoise, ID 
Aug 02Lucky YouSpokane, WA
 Aug 03Madame Lou'sSeattle, WA
 Aug 04Wise HallVancouver, BC
Aug 05Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Aug 08-12Oya Festival Oslo, NO
Aug 11Way Out WestGothenburg, SE
 Aug 12Flow FestHelsinki, FI
 Aug 15O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK(w/ Turnstile )
 Aug 16Victoria WarehouseManchester, UK (w/ Turnstile )
 Aug 19PukkelpopHasselt, BE 
Aug 26Reading FestivalReading, UK 
Aug 27Leeds FestivalLeeds, UK
 Sep 09LollapaloozaBerlin, DE
 Sep 16Riot FestChicago, IL 
Sep 23Furnace Fest  Birmingham, AL