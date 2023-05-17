High Vis have announced a West Coast tour for this summer. The band will be playing in the US and one show in Vancouver, BC. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on Friday, May 19. These dates join their previously announced European and UK tour. High Vis released their album Blending in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 20
|Venezzia HC Fest
|Venice, IT
|May 28
|Dot to Dot Festival
|Bristol, UK
|May 29
|Dot to Dot Festival
|Nottingham, UK
|Jun 02
|Dauwpop
|Hellendron, NL
|Jul 07
|TRNSMT
|Glasgow, UK
|Jul 08
|2000 Trees
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 09
|Ieper Fest
|Ieper, BE
|Jul 21
|Latitude
|Ipswich, UK
|Jul 23
|Lollapalooza
|Paris, FR
|Jun 24-25
|Outbreak Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 28
|Soma Side Stage
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 29
|Sound & Fury
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 30
|Neck of the Woods
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 01
|Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Aug 02
|Lucky You
|Spokane, WA
|Aug 03
|Madame Lou's
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 04
|Wise Hall
|Vancouver, BC
|Aug 05
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Aug 08-12
|Oya Festival
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 11
|Way Out West
|Gothenburg, SE
|Aug 12
|Flow Fest
|Helsinki, FI
|Aug 15
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK(w/ Turnstile )
|Aug 16
|Victoria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK (w/ Turnstile )
|Aug 19
|Pukkelpop
|Hasselt, BE
|Aug 26
|Reading Festival
|Reading, UK
|Aug 27
|Leeds Festival
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 09
|Lollapalooza
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 16
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 23
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL