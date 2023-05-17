Civic release Beasts of Bourbon cover, announce US tour

by Em Moore
Civic have released a cover of “Chase the Dragon” by Beasts of Bourbon. The cover was released as part of a series to celebrate the new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius of Australia’s Most Legendary Producer which was written by Tony Cohen and John Olson. The band has also announced US tour dates for this fall. Civic released their album Taken By Force earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep-29
|Memphis, TN
|GONER FEST
|Oct-01
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Oct-03
|Birmingham, AL
|LCY
|Oct-04
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|Oct-05
|Durham, NC
|The Pinhook
|Oct-06
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Baltimore
|Oct-07
|New York, NY
|Zone One
|Oct-08
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brendas
|Oct-10
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|Oct-11
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary
|Oct-12
|Chicago, IL
|Empty Bottle
|Oct-13
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|Oct-14
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|Oct-15
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Oct-17
|Seattle, WA
|Barboza
|Oct-18
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Oct-20
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|Oct-21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Knitting Factory
|Oct-22
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|Oct-24
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|Oct-25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge