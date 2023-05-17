Civic release Beasts of Bourbon cover, announce US tour

Civic have released a cover of “Chase the Dragon” by Beasts of Bourbon. The cover was released as part of a series to celebrate the new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius of Australia’s Most Legendary Producer which was written by Tony Cohen and John Olson. The band has also announced US tour dates for this fall. Civic released their album Taken By Force earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep-29Memphis, TNGONER FEST  
Oct-01Nashville, TNDRKMTTR  
Oct-03Birmingham, ALLCY  
Oct-04Atlanta, GAThe Earl
 Oct-05Durham, NCThe Pinhook  
Oct-06Baltimore, MDMetro Baltimore  
Oct-07New York, NYZone One  
Oct-08Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brendas
 Oct-10Cleveland, OHGrog Shop  
Oct-11Detroit, MISanctuary  
Oct-12Chicago, ILEmpty Bottle  
Oct-13Omaha, NESlowdown  
Oct-14Denver, COHi-Dive  
Oct-15Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court  
Oct-17Seattle, WABarboza  
Oct-18Portland, ORMississippi Studios
 Oct-20San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
 Oct-21Los Angeles, CAKnitting Factory  
Oct-22Santa Ana, CAConstellation Room  
Oct-24San Diego, CASoda Bar  
Oct-25Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge