14 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk rockers Taxi Girls have released a video for their debut single “Sunshine”. The video was directed by Alan Hilderbrandt at Studio Del Scorpio in Montreal. The song will be on their upcoming debut EP Coming Up Roses which will be out on July 7 via Wild Honey Records and Dirt Cult Records. Taxi Girls will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this weekend. Check out the video below.