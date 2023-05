Anonymous Source, Posted by 9 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

New Jersey's Jon Caspi and First Gun have released a new 7-inch single. Side A features Jesse Malin (D Generation) and Dez Cadena (Black Flag, The MisFits) playing a track called "Hang 'Em High.". Side B is Dez Cadena doing vocals on the Black Flag "Nervous Breakdown". This is the only studio recording ever of Dez singing lead on the song. That's out now via Fake Chapter records. You can see the video for the a-side below.