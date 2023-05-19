FEAR to stop touring

Fear has announced that the band will stop touring in the near future. Singer Lee Ving issued a statement that he has some sort of medical condition that is pending full medical diagnosis. He stated that he will have more information shortly, but that the band will star their Fear-well tour starting with their Punk Rock Bowling appearance. Ving stated that the band will tour for as long as they can, which might be as long as a few years or as a short as a few months. See the band while you can. We wish Ving the best. You can see his right here.