Chicago area punks Death and Memphis will release their new EP The Time Between Dog and Wolf Friday June 2nd on Bypolar Records. The EP will first be released digitally prior to a forthcoming physical release. Punknews has the premiere of their lyric video for the song "Sea Pounds" from the upcoming EP which can be viewed below. The band last released the full length album "Exhausted" in 2019.