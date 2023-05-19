The BellRays to release new two-song single

The BellRays have announced that they will be releasing a new two-song single. The single features a cover of “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations along with a new original song called “I Fall Down”. The single will be out on June 3 via I-95 Recordings. The BellRays will be touring North America with Social Distortion starting on June 30 and will be playing a handful of headlining dates around those shows, the first of which is on June 3. The BellRays released Punk Funk Rock Soul Vol.2 in 2018. See the dates below.

DateCityVenue
6/3Riverside, CAConcert Lounge (BellRays only)
6/28Oakland, CAThee Stork Club (BellRays only)
6/30Canby, ORClackamas County Fairgrounds
7/1Seattle, WAThe Showbox
7/2Seattle, WAThe Showbox
7/3Seattle, WAThe Showbox
7/5Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom
7/6Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom
7/8Edmonton, ABMidway Music Hall
7/9Edmonton, ABMidway Music Hall
7/10Calgary, ABMacEwan Hall
7/12Winnipeg, MBThe Burton Cummings Theatre
7/13Minneapolis, MNPalmer's Bar (BellRays only)
7/14Green Bay, WIBadger State Brewing Company (BellRays only)
7/15Chicago, IL Livewire Lounge (BellRays only)
7/16Cleveland, OHBeachland Tavern (BellRays only)
7/18Buffalo, NYThe Town Ballroom
7/19Buffalo, NYThe Town Ballroom
7/20Detroit, MI Lager House (BellRays only)
7/21Guelph, ONGuelph Concert Theatre
7/22Toronto, ONHistory
7/23Montrea, QCMTellus
7/25Hampton Beach, NHHampton Beach Casino
7/26New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall
7/27Brooklyn, NYKingsland (BellRays only)
7/28Huntington, NYThe Paramount
7/29Stroudsburg, PASherman Theater
7/30Sayerville, NJStarland Ballroom (Philadelphia media)
8/1Norfolk, VANorva Theater
8/2Charlotte, NCFillmore Charlotte
8/3Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
8/4Asheville, NCAVL Festival (BellRays only)
8/5Memphis, TNMingelwood Hall
8/6Tulsa, OKCain’s Ballroom
8/8Albuquerque, NMRevel Entertainment Center
8/9Tucson, AZRialto Theater