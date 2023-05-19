The BellRays to release new two-song single

The BellRays have announced that they will be releasing a new two-song single. The single features a cover of “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations along with a new original song called “I Fall Down”. The single will be out on June 3 via I-95 Recordings. The BellRays will be touring North America with Social Distortion starting on June 30 and will be playing a handful of headlining dates around those shows, the first of which is on June 3. The BellRays released Punk Funk Rock Soul Vol.2 in 2018. See the dates below.