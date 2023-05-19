The BellRays to release new two-song single

by Em Moore
The BellRays have announced that they will be releasing a new two-song single. The single features a cover of “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations along with a new original song called “I Fall Down”. The single will be out on June 3 via I-95 Recordings. The BellRays will be touring North America with Social Distortion starting on June 30 and will be playing a handful of headlining dates around those shows, the first of which is on June 3. The BellRays released Punk Funk Rock Soul Vol.2 in 2018. See the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|6/3
|Riverside, CA
|Concert Lounge (BellRays only)
|6/28
|Oakland, CA
|Thee Stork Club (BellRays only)
|6/30
|Canby, OR
|Clackamas County Fairgrounds
|7/1
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|7/2
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|7/3
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|7/5
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|7/6
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|7/8
|Edmonton, AB
|Midway Music Hall
|7/9
|Edmonton, AB
|Midway Music Hall
|7/10
|Calgary, AB
|MacEwan Hall
|7/12
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Burton Cummings Theatre
|7/13
|Minneapolis, MN
|Palmer's Bar (BellRays only)
|7/14
|Green Bay, WI
|Badger State Brewing Company (BellRays only)
|7/15
|Chicago, IL
|Livewire Lounge (BellRays only)
|7/16
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Tavern (BellRays only)
|7/18
|Buffalo, NY
|The Town Ballroom
|7/19
|Buffalo, NY
|The Town Ballroom
|7/20
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House (BellRays only)
|7/21
|Guelph, ON
|Guelph Concert Theatre
|7/22
|Toronto, ON
|History
|7/23
|Montrea, QC
|MTellus
|7/25
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Hampton Beach Casino
|7/26
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|7/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Kingsland (BellRays only)
|7/28
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|7/29
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Sherman Theater
|7/30
|Sayerville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom (Philadelphia media)
|8/1
|Norfolk, VA
|Norva Theater
|8/2
|Charlotte, NC
|Fillmore Charlotte
|8/3
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|8/4
|Asheville, NC
|AVL Festival (BellRays only)
|8/5
|Memphis, TN
|Mingelwood Hall
|8/6
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain’s Ballroom
|8/8
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel Entertainment Center
|8/9
|Tucson, AZ
|Rialto Theater