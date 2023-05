9 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #635 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! John's getting ready for soiree VI, Em Moore is going to Pouzza, Sammie B is rescuing the kidnapped mayor of Metro city by beating up the thugs of the Mad Gear Gang one by one, so… John and Ricky recorded this special episode where they talked about RSD 2023, cool records, and cool record shops! You can listen below.