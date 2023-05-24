On May 20, Remember Sports played at the Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. The Ophelias opened the show. Remember Sports released their EP Leap Day in 2022 and their album Like A Stone in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to photograph the show. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.