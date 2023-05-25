X add more shows to summer US tour

X have announced US tour dates for this summer. Intveld will be joining them on the majority of dates and they will be playing two more shows with the English Beat. These dates join their previously announced US tour which will kick off in June. X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 15The Elsinore TheaterSalem, ORw/The English Beat
Jul 17The DepotSalt Lake City, UTw/The English Beat
Jul 19The Oriental TheaterDenver, COw/Intveld
Jul 20Washington’sFt. Collins, COw/Intveld
Jul 22The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TXw/Intveld
Jul 23House of BluesHouston, TXw/Intveld
Jul 25Antone’sAustin, TXw/Intveld
Jul 27TumblerootSanta Fe, NMw/Intveld