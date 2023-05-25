Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
X have announced US tour dates for this summer. Intveld will be joining them on the majority of dates and they will be playing two more shows with the English Beat. These dates join their previously announced US tour which will kick off in June. X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 15
|The Elsinore Theater
|Salem, OR
|w/The English Beat
|Jul 17
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/The English Beat
|Jul 19
|The Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Intveld
|Jul 20
|Washington’s
|Ft. Collins, CO
|w/Intveld
|Jul 22
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|w/Intveld
|Jul 23
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|w/Intveld
|Jul 25
|Antone’s
|Austin, TX
|w/Intveld
|Jul 27
|Tumbleroot
|Santa Fe, NM
|w/Intveld