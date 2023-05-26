Danzig has US tour dates to celebrate 35 years of his 1988 debut solo album Danzig. Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight will be joining on all dates. A statement released along with the dates reads in part, “These will be the only Danzig shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity”. Tickets go on sale June 2. Danzig last released Danzig Sings Elvis in 2020. Check out the dates below.