Danzig announces 'Danzig' 35th anniversary tour (US)

Danzig has US tour dates to celebrate 35 years of his 1988 debut solo album Danzig. Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight will be joining on all dates. A statement released along with the dates reads in part, “These will be the only Danzig shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity”. Tickets go on sale June 2. Danzig last released Danzig Sings Elvis in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
8/25Las Vegas, NVThe Theatre At Virgin Hotels 
8/26Norco, CASilver Lakes Park 
8/27Mesa. AZMesa Amphitheatre
 9/1Irving, TXThe Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory
 9/2San Antonio, TXBoeing Center At Tech Port 
9/3Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall 
9/6Atlanta, GARoxy Theatre 
9/8Alton, VABlue Ridge Rock Festival 
9/9Atlantic City, NJOvation Hall 
9/11Boston, MAMGM Music Hall At Fenway 
9/13Cleveland, OHMasonic Temple 
9/14Detroit, MIMasonic Temple Theatre
 9/16Newport, KYMegacorp Pavillion 
9/17Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom