The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir announce US tour

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
by Tours

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced tour dates for the US. The tour is called the ‘Heartland Attack’ tour and will kick off in July. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Tuesday, 7/4Hattiesburg, MSThe Tavern
Wednesday, 7/5Houston, TX1810 Ojeman
Thursday, 7/6Austin, TXHotel Vegas
Friday, 7/7Oklahoma City, OKThe Sanctuary
Saturday, 7/8Wichita, KSThe Annex
Sunday, 7/9Kansas City, MOFarewell
Monday, 7/10Davenport, IARaccoon Motel
Tuesday, 7/11Fargo, NDThe Aquarium
Wednesday, 7/12St. Paul, MNCaydence Coffee & Records
Thursday, 7/13Chicago, ILSleeping Village
Friday, 7/14Detroit, MIGarden Bowl
Saturday, 7/15Louisville, KYMagBar
Sunday, 7/16Atlanta, GAMom Said It's FIne (Underground Atlanta)