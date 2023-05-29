The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced tour dates for the US. The tour is called the ‘Heartland Attack’ tour and will kick off in July. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Tuesday, 7/4
|Hattiesburg, MS
|The Tavern
|Wednesday, 7/5
|Houston, TX
|1810 Ojeman
|Thursday, 7/6
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|Friday, 7/7
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Sanctuary
|Saturday, 7/8
|Wichita, KS
|The Annex
|Sunday, 7/9
|Kansas City, MO
|Farewell
|Monday, 7/10
|Davenport, IA
|Raccoon Motel
|Tuesday, 7/11
|Fargo, ND
|The Aquarium
|Wednesday, 7/12
|St. Paul, MN
|Caydence Coffee & Records
|Thursday, 7/13
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|Friday, 7/14
|Detroit, MI
|Garden Bowl
|Saturday, 7/15
|Louisville, KY
|MagBar
|Sunday, 7/16
|Atlanta, GA
|Mom Said It's FIne (Underground Atlanta)