Blood Command to release new album, share "World Domination" video
by

Norwegian death pop band Blood Command have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called World Domination and will be out on September 29 via Hassle Records. The band has also released a video for their song of the same name which was edited by PunkRockPhoto. Blood Command released Praise Armageddonism in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

World Domination Tracklist

1. The Band With Three Stripes

2. Heaven’s Hate

3. Valley of Hinnom

4. Forever Soldiers of Esther

5. Stay Awake

6. Bear Witness

7. The Plague on Both Your Houses

8. …In The Shadow of Deaf

9. Welcome to the Next Level Above Human

10. It’s Not Us, It’s Them

11. Hate Us Cause They Ain’t Us

12. Keep My Seat Warm

13. Burn Again

14. Decades

15. Reap What You Sow

16. Blue North

17. Holy Unblock

18. World Domination

19. Losing Faith

20. Tetragram