Blood Command to release new album, share “World Domination” video

Norwegian death pop band Blood Command have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called World Domination and will be out on September 29 via Hassle Records. The band has also released a video for their song of the same name which was edited by PunkRockPhoto. Blood Command released Praise Armageddonism in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
World Domination Tracklist
1. The Band With Three Stripes
2. Heaven’s Hate
3. Valley of Hinnom
4. Forever Soldiers of Esther
5. Stay Awake
6. Bear Witness
7. The Plague on Both Your Houses
8. …In The Shadow of Deaf
9. Welcome to the Next Level Above Human
10. It’s Not Us, It’s Them
11. Hate Us Cause They Ain’t Us
12. Keep My Seat Warm
13. Burn Again
14. Decades
15. Reap What You Sow
16. Blue North
17. Holy Unblock
18. World Domination
19. Losing Faith
20. Tetragram