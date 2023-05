, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Mexican oi punks MESS have released two new songs. They are called “Burn ‘Em” and “In The City” and are off their upcoming album which will be out in August. MESS released their split with The Chisel in 2022 and their EP Fuego, fuego, fuego in 2021. Check out the songs below.