Lektron, the band made up of Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, Atom Willard of Against Me!, Hunter Burgan of AFI, and Randy Moore of Dan Andriano and the Bygones, have released their debut two-song single. The two tracks are called “Dirty Jacks” and “She’s a War” and are available digitally via Asian Man Records now. Physical copies of the single will be available from the label which will be out on July 1. Lektron have also confirmed that they will be releasing a full-length album and touring extensively later this year. Check out the songs below.