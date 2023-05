, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Drowns and Suzi Moon have released a cover of “Ballroom Blitz” by Sweet. The song originally appeared on Sweet's 1974 album Sweet Fanny Adams. The song is available digitally via Pirate’s Press Records. The Drowns released their EP Lunatics in 2022. Suzi Moon released Dumb and In Luv in 2022. Check out the cover below.