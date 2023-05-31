Lagwagon postpone Canadian tour, announce tour dates for AU & NZ

Lagwagon have postponed their Canadian tour due to a medical emergency. The tour was set to begin tonight in Edmonton. The band released a statement that reads,



”We are devastated to have to postpone our Canadian tour dates due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, Joey requires immediate surgery and he won’t be back on his feet for several weeks. Our team is currently working on a plan for us to return in 2023 and we will have those dates soon. Please contact your point of purchase promoter for further details. Thank you very much to our amazing fans in Canada for your understanding.”

The band has also announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for this fall. These shows will feature a fan-created set list. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019. Check out the statement and dates below.