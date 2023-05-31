Be Your Own Pet announce new album, release “Worship The Whip” video

Be Your Own Pet have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Mommy and will be out on August 25 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Worship The Whip” which was directed by Jordan Williams. The band will also be touring the US and Canada this fall in support of the record and these dates join their previously announced European dates. Tickets go on sale on June 2. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.