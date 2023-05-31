Be Your Own Pet announce new album, release “Worship The Whip” video

Be Your Own Pet have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Mommy and will be out on August 25 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Worship The Whip” which was directed by Jordan Williams. The band will also be touring the US and Canada this fall in support of the record and these dates join their previously announced European dates. Tickets go on sale on June 2. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Mommy Tracklist

1. Worship The Whip

2. Goodtime!

3. Erotomania

4. Bad Mood Rising

5. Never Again

6. Pleasure Seeker

7. Rubberist

8. Big Trouble

9. Hand Grenade

10. Drive

11. Teenage Heaven

DateVenueCity
6/3Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
6/5Third ManLondon, UK
6/6The Moth ClubLondon, UK
6/7The Moth ClubLondon, UK
6/10Primavera SoundMadrid, ES
9/16Third Man Records Blue RoomNashville, TN
10/18Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
10/19Union StageWashington, DC
10/21Elsewhere HallBrooklyn, NY
10/22Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
10/23Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
10/24Third Man RecordsDetroit, MI
10/25Lincoln HallChicago, IL
10/27The Back Room at ColectivoMilwaukee, WI
10/29Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY
11/8Soda BarSan Diego, CA
11/9Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
11/11Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
11/12Moe’s AlleySanta Cruz, CA
11/14Harlow’sSacramento, CA
11/16Star TheaterPortland, OR
11/17NeumosSeattle, WA
11/18The PearlVancouver, BC