Be Your Own Pet announce new album, release “Worship The Whip” video

by Em Moore
Be Your Own Pet have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Mommy and will be out on August 25 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Worship The Whip” which was directed by Jordan Williams. The band will also be touring the US and Canada this fall in support of the record and these dates join their previously announced European dates. Tickets go on sale on June 2. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Mommy Tracklist
1. Worship The Whip
2. Goodtime!
3. Erotomania
4. Bad Mood Rising
5. Never Again
6. Pleasure Seeker
7. Rubberist
8. Big Trouble
9. Hand Grenade
10. Drive
11. Teenage Heaven
|Date
|Venue
|City
|6/3
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|6/5
|Third Man
|London, UK
|6/6
|The Moth Club
|London, UK
|6/7
|The Moth Club
|London, UK
|6/10
|Primavera Sound
|Madrid, ES
|9/16
|Third Man Records Blue Room
|Nashville, TN
|10/18
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|10/19
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|10/21
|Elsewhere Hall
|Brooklyn, NY
|10/22
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|10/23
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|10/24
|Third Man Records
|Detroit, MI
|10/25
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|10/27
|The Back Room at Colectivo
|Milwaukee, WI
|10/29
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|11/8
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|11/9
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|11/11
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|11/12
|Moe’s Alley
|Santa Cruz, CA
|11/14
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|11/16
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR
|11/17
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|11/18
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC