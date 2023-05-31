Bob Vylan announce UK and Ireland tour

Bob Vylan
Bob Vylan has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this fall. Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, and Meryl Streek will be joining them on select dates. Tickets will go on sale on June 2. Bob Vylan released the deluxe version of their 2022 album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 08Limelight 2Belfast, NIw/Meryl Streek
Nov 09WhelansDublin, IEw/Meryl Streek
Nov 12Junction 1Cambridge, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 13StylusLeeds, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 14GarageGlasgow, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 16Boiler ShopNewcastle, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 17O2 RitzManchester, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 18O2 InstituteBirmingham, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 20Rock CityNottingham, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 21SWXBristol, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 22Engine RoomsSouthampton, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 24ChalkBrighton, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
Nov 25O2 Forum Kentish TownLondon, UKw/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack