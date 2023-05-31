Bob Vylan has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this fall. Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, and Meryl Streek will be joining them on select dates. Tickets will go on sale on June 2. Bob Vylan released the deluxe version of their 2022 album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 08
|Limelight 2
|Belfast, NI
|w/Meryl Streek
|Nov 09
|Whelans
|Dublin, IE
|w/Meryl Streek
|Nov 12
|Junction 1
|Cambridge, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 13
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 14
|Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 16
|Boiler Shop
|Newcastle, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 17
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 18
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 20
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 21
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 22
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 24
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack
|Nov 25
|O2 Forum Kentish Town
|London, UK
|w/Kid Bookie, Panic Shack