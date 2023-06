Tours 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Bob Vylan has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this fall. Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, and Meryl Streek will be joining them on select dates. Tickets will go on sale on June 2. Bob Vylan released the deluxe version of their 2022 album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life earlier this year. Check out the dates below.