Round Eye / The Black Void (ON & QC)

Round Eye / The Black Void (ON & QC)
by Tours

Shanghai-based Round Eye have announced tour dates for their first Canadian tour. The Black Void will be joining them on all dates. Round Eye released their album Culture Shock Treatment in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
07/10Montreal, QCTraxidew/The Black Void, Jetsam, Whoredrobe
07/11Toronto, ONBovine Sex Clubw/The Black Void, the Cola Heads, Gaijin Smash
07/12Oshawa, ONThe Atriaw/The Black Void, Jerkoff Diary, Gaijin Smash
07/13Barrie, ONInfinity Zerow/The Black Void, Gaijin Smash
07/14London, ONProbably Housew/The Black Void, Gaby & the Whats
07/15Hamilton, ONThe Killroomw/The Black Void, Chimera Cult
07/16Guelph, ONOnyxw/The Black Void, Chimera Cult