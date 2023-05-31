Shanghai-based Round Eye have announced tour dates for their first Canadian tour. The Black Void will be joining them on all dates. Round Eye released their album Culture Shock Treatment in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|07/10
|Montreal, QC
|Traxide
|w/The Black Void, Jetsam, Whoredrobe
|07/11
|Toronto, ON
|Bovine Sex Club
|w/The Black Void, the Cola Heads, Gaijin Smash
|07/12
|Oshawa, ON
|The Atria
|w/The Black Void, Jerkoff Diary, Gaijin Smash
|07/13
|Barrie, ON
|Infinity Zero
|w/The Black Void, Gaijin Smash
|07/14
|London, ON
|Probably House
|w/The Black Void, Gaby & the Whats
|07/15
|Hamilton, ON
|The Killroom
|w/The Black Void, Chimera Cult
|07/16
|Guelph, ON
|Onyx
|w/The Black Void, Chimera Cult