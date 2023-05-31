Steve Ignorant announces US and UK shows

by Tours

Steve Ignorant of Crass has announced US and UK shows for this fall. Steve Ignorant and his band will be performing a set of Crass songs on all the dates.The HIRS Collective and All Torn Up will be joining him on the US leg of this tour. He also announced UK shows for 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 11Sonia Middle EastCambridge, MAw/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
Sep 12MeadowsBrooklyn, NYw/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
Sep 13Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
Sep 22Club AcademyManchester, UK
Oct 06The RobinBilston, UK
Oct 07CorporationSheffield, UK
Jan 13Concorde 2Brighton, UK
Feb 29BrudenellLeeds, UK
Mar 02Old Fire StationCarlisle, UK