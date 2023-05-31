Steve Ignorant of Crass has announced US and UK shows for this fall. Steve Ignorant and his band will be performing a set of Crass songs on all the dates.The HIRS Collective and All Torn Up will be joining him on the US leg of this tour. He also announced UK shows for 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 11
|Sonia Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|w/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
|Sep 12
|Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
|Sep 13
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/HIRS Collective, All Torn Up
|Sep 22
|Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 06
|The Robin
|Bilston, UK
|Oct 07
|Corporation
|Sheffield, UK
|Jan 13
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 29
|Brudenell
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 02
|Old Fire Station
|Carlisle, UK