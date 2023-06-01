Geld release video for “Success”

Australian hardcore punks Geld have released a video for their new song “Success”. The video was filmed by Short Sharp Shock and Kyle Bobbins, was edited by Frank Huang of Max Volume Silence, and was digitized by Fuzzed Atrocities. The song is off their upcoming album Currency // Castration which will be out on June 9 via Relapse Records. Geld will be touring Australia starting tomorrow and released their album Beyond The Floor in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.