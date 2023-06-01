Listen to the new track by Suffocate Faster!

by Streams

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track from Cincinnati-based hardcore band Suffocate Faster! The song is called “Strength” and is off their upcoming EP, This Is The Way Vol. 1 which will be out on June 2 via Smartpunk Records. Speaking about the song, the band said,

“Straight Edge has been a big part of our lives for so long. Nothing has changed. We speak for a small group of individuals that hold strong and keep sobriety close to their hearts. This is the way.”

Suffocate Faster's new EP This Is The Way Vol. 1 will be out everywhere tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to the new track below!