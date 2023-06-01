Palehound releases "My Evil' video, announces US tour

Palehound has released a video for their new single “My Evil”. The video pays tribute to The Sopranos and was created by Richard Orofino and El Kemper. The song is off their upcoming album Eye On The Bat which will be out on July 14 via Polyvinyl Records. They will also be touring the US this fall with Empath and alexalone joining on select dates. Palehound released Black Friday in 2019 and their album with Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
10/17Syracuse, NYThe Lost Horizonw/ Empath
10/19New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/ Empath
10/20Philadelphia, PAThe Foundryw/ Empath
10/21Washington, DCUnion Stagew/ Empath
10/23Richmond, VARichmond Music Hallw/ Empath
10/24Durham, NCMotorco Music Hallw/ Empath
10/25Atlanta, GAMasquerade - Purgatoryw/ Empath
10/26Nashville, TNBlue Room at Third Manw/ Empath
10/28Austin, TXTBA
10/29Oklahoma City, OKFactory Obscura
11/01Phoenix, AZRebel Loungew/ alexalone
11/02San Diego, CACasbahw/ alexalone
11/03Los Angeles, CALodge Roomw/ alexalone
11/04San Francisco, CAThe Chapelw/ alexalone
11/06Seattle, WAMadame Lou’sw/ alexalone
11/07Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/ alexalone
11/09Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/ alexalone
11/10Denver, COGlobe Hallw/ alexalone
11/11Fort Collins, COThe Coastw/ alexalone
11/14Minneapolis, MN7th St. Entryw/ alexalone
11/15Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloonw/ alexalone
11/17Chicago, ILEmpty Bottlew/ alexalone
11/18Columbus, OHA&R Music Barw/ alexalone