Palehound releases "My Evil' video, announces US tour

by Em Moore
Palehound has released a video for their new single “My Evil”. The video pays tribute to The Sopranos and was created by Richard Orofino and El Kemper. The song is off their upcoming album Eye On The Bat which will be out on July 14 via Polyvinyl Records. They will also be touring the US this fall with Empath and alexalone joining on select dates. Palehound released Black Friday in 2019 and their album with Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|10/17
|Syracuse, NY
|The Lost Horizon
|w/ Empath
|10/19
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/ Empath
|10/20
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry
|w/ Empath
|10/21
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage
|w/ Empath
|10/23
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|w/ Empath
|10/24
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|w/ Empath
|10/25
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade - Purgatory
|w/ Empath
|10/26
|Nashville, TN
|Blue Room at Third Man
|w/ Empath
|10/28
|Austin, TX
|TBA
|10/29
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Factory Obscura
|11/01
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|w/ alexalone
|11/02
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|w/ alexalone
|11/03
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|w/ alexalone
|11/04
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|w/ alexalone
|11/06
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|w/ alexalone
|11/07
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/ alexalone
|11/09
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/ alexalone
|11/10
|Denver, CO
|Globe Hall
|w/ alexalone
|11/11
|Fort Collins, CO
|The Coast
|w/ alexalone
|11/14
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St. Entry
|w/ alexalone
|11/15
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|w/ alexalone
|11/17
|Chicago, IL
|Empty Bottle
|w/ alexalone
|11/18
|Columbus, OH
|A&R Music Bar
|w/ alexalone