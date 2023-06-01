Palehound releases "My Evil' video, announces US tour

Palehound has released a video for their new single “My Evil”. The video pays tribute to The Sopranos and was created by Richard Orofino and El Kemper. The song is off their upcoming album Eye On The Bat which will be out on July 14 via Polyvinyl Records. They will also be touring the US this fall with Empath and alexalone joining on select dates. Palehound released Black Friday in 2019 and their album with Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.