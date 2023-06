9 hours ago by Em Moore

Sweet Gloom have released a video for their new song “American Honey”. The video was filmed by Jaake Margo, Morris Carrillo, and Anneliese du Boulay in Los Angeles, edited by Mike “Walter X” Mahaffie, and directed by Alfred B. Hitchcock. The song is off their upcoming album Reverie which will be out on July 7. Sweet Gloom are currently touring the US with Startle and released their single “Kia Optima” in 2022. Check out the video below.