Episode #636 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em regales Sam with tales from her recent journey to Pouzza Fest. Sam also tells stories of Pouzzas past and tells Em about her makeshift festival where she saw six shows in five nights! Songs by Heavy Petter, Koyo, Taxi Girls, Belvedere, Dollar Signs, and Spanish Love Songs are played. Listen to the episode below!