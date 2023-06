9 hours ago by Em Moore

Vivat Virtute, the project of John K Samson of The Weakerthans and his partner and singer-songwriter Christine Fellows, has released three new songs. The songs are called “Royal Bank of Canada”, “Budget Delegations”, and “All My Ex-Boyfriends Are You” and are available digitally as June First now. Vivat Virtute released their album Hold Music earlier this year. Check out the songs below.