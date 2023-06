Brutal Youth have released a live video of them performing “Whiteway” at this year’s Pouzza Fest. The video was shot by Landyn McIntosh, Jason Duchene, Chris LeBlanc, and Aki Narita during their set on May 20 at Foufones Electriques in Montreal. The song is off their 2016 album Sanguine. Brutal Youth released Rebuilding Year earlier this year. Check out the video below.