Oklahoma-based hardcore and punk festival Flyover Fest has announced the majority of their lineup for this year. Pain Of Truth, End It, Restraining Order, BIB, A Mourning Star, Anklebiter, Bazookatooth, Brat, Candy Apple, Caustic, Cold Shoulder, Contention, Dayz Lost, Doubt It, Downward, En Love, Enervate, Fading Signal, Free 4 All, Gagging Order, Gnaw, Gumm, Hold My Own, Initiate, Inside You, Jivebomb, Life Force, Livid, Morbid Visionz, Mouth For War, No Cure XXX, Peace Test, Prevention, Primitive Rage, Public Opinion, Rabbit, Raw Breed, Roman Candle, Sector, Sign Language, Sledge, Soledad, Sour, Spine, Squint, The Runts, Tooth & Nail Records, Time X Heist, Burning Heart, World I Hate, Wreckage, and Your Spirit Dies will be playing the festival. The final two headliners will be announced on August 1. All proceeds from the fest benefit Oklahomans For Equality. Flyover Fest will take place November 17-19 at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
