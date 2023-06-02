Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chats and Cosmic Psychos have announced Australian tour dates together for this summer. The Chats are currentlytouring the UK and Europe and released their album Get Fucked in 2022. Cosmic Psychos released Mountain of Piss in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 27
|Darwin Railway Club
|Darwin, NT
|Jul 28
|Darwin Railway Club
|Darwin, NT
|Aug 03
|Edge Hill Tavern
|Cairns, QLD
|Aug 04
|Dalrymple Hotel
|Townsville, QLD
|Aug 05
|Magnums
|Airlie Beach, QLD
|Aug 06
|Harvey Road Tavern
|Gladstone, QLD