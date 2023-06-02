The Chats / Cosmic Psychos (Australia)

The Chats
The Chats and Cosmic Psychos have announced Australian tour dates together for this summer. The Chats are currentlytouring the UK and Europe and released their album Get Fucked in 2022. Cosmic Psychos released Mountain of Piss in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 27Darwin Railway ClubDarwin, NT
Jul 28Darwin Railway ClubDarwin, NT
Aug 03Edge Hill TavernCairns, QLD
Aug 04Dalrymple HotelTownsville, QLD
Aug 05MagnumsAirlie Beach, QLD
Aug 06Harvey Road TavernGladstone, QLD