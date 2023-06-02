Weird Nightmare releases video for Ramones cover

Weird Nightmare, the solo project of Alex Adkins of METZ, has released a cover of “She’s the One” by the Ramones. The song originally appeared on the Ramones’ album 1978 album Road to Ruin. Aaron Goldstein plays pedal steel and Hammond organ and Loel Campbell plays drums on the cover which is out now digitally via Sub Pop Records. The cover comes with a video that was created by Ladyhead Design. Weird Nightmare released a split with Ancient Shapes and a self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video below.