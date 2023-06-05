Hawthorne Heights announce lineups for CA, MA, and UT 'Is For Lovers' festivals

Hawthorne Heights have announced the lineups for their upcoming ’Is For Lovers’ music festivals in Utah, California, and Massachusetts. Alkaline Trio, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Hawthorne Heights will be playing on all three dates. Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and House Parties will be joining them in Utah on July 21. Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touché Amoré, Emery, Diva Bleach, and Winterhaven will be joining them in California on August 26. Rise Against, Bayside, Silverstein, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Proper., Slow Joy, and Mallcops will be joining them in Massachusetts on September 17. The 'Is For Lovers' festivals will take place around the US this summer and fall. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Deails
|Jun 24
|Lake Tahoe, Stateline
|Outdoor Arena at Harveys
|w/Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Bayside, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Plain White T’s, Mom Jeans, Emery, Just Friends, Bug Bath
|Jul 21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Granary Live
|w/Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, House Parties
|Jul 22
|Denver, Colorado
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|w/Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, AJJ
|Jul 29
|Manteo, North Carolina
|Roanoke Island Festival Park
|w/Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Frontside
|Aug 19 & 20
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Harrah’s Council Bluffs
|w/The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, Proper., Bouquet, Salt Creek, Winona Fighter
|Aug 26
|Silverado, CA
|Oak Canyon Park
|/Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, Winterhaven
|Sep 09
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre
|w/Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Not Novacula, Knavery Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, Lost Henry
|Sep 10
|Pelham, Tennessee
|The Caverns
|w/w/Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave
|Sep 17
|Mansfield, Massachusetts Is For Lovers
|Xfinity Center
|w/Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper., Slow Joy, Mallcops