Hawthorne Heights announce lineups for CA, MA, and UT 'Is For Lovers' festivals

Hawthorne Heights
by

Hawthorne Heights have announced the lineups for their upcoming ’Is For Lovers’ music festivals in Utah, California, and Massachusetts. Alkaline Trio, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Hawthorne Heights will be playing on all three dates. Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and House Parties will be joining them in Utah on July 21. Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touché Amoré, Emery, Diva Bleach, and Winterhaven will be joining them in California on August 26. Rise Against, Bayside, Silverstein, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Proper., Slow Joy, and Mallcops will be joining them in Massachusetts on September 17. The 'Is For Lovers' festivals will take place around the US this summer and fall. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDeails
Jun 24Lake Tahoe, StatelineOutdoor Arena at Harveysw/Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Bayside, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Plain White T’s, Mom Jeans, Emery, Just Friends, Bug Bath
Jul 21Salt Lake City, UTGranary Livew/Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, House Parties
Jul 22Denver, ColoradoFiddler’s Green Amphitheatrew/Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, AJJ
Jul 29Manteo, North CarolinaRoanoke Island Festival Parkw/Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Frontside
Aug 19 & 20Council Bluffs, IowaHarrah’s Council Bluffsw/The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, Proper., Bouquet, Salt Creek, Winona Fighter
Aug 26Silverado, CAOak Canyon Park/Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, Winterhaven
Sep 09Cincinnati, OhioPNC at Riverbend Amphitheatrew/Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Not Novacula, Knavery Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, Lost Henry
Sep 10Pelham, TennesseeThe Cavernsw/w/Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave
Sep 17Mansfield, Massachusetts Is For LoversXfinity Centerw/Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein,  Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper., Slow Joy, Mallcops