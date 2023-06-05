On June 4, Thrice played the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Holy Fawn opened the show. Thrice are currently on their The Artist In The Ambulance 20th-anniversary tour and they released their revisited version of that album earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.