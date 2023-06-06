Bearings, and Just Friends is heading out on a co-headlining tour this Fall with Young Culture and Youth Fountain. The tour is called 'The Alive And Loud Tour', tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to check out the dates.
