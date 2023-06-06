Strung Out announce Australian tour

Strung Out announce Australian tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Strung Out have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. The shows will be celebrating 30 years of the band. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 11The GalNewcastle, AU
Oct 12Dicey RileysWollongong, AU
Oct 13Mary’s UndergroundSydney, AU
Oct 14The BrightsideBrisbane, AU
Oct 15Sol BarMaroochydore, AU
Oct 18HotelCoolangatta, AU
Oct 19The GovAdelaide, AU
Oct 20Republic BarHobart, AU
Oct 21The CroxtonMelbourne, AU
Oct 22Badlands BarPerth, AU