Strung Out announce Australian tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Strung Out have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. The shows will be celebrating 30 years of the band. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 11
|The Gal
|Newcastle, AU
|Oct 12
|Dicey Rileys
|Wollongong, AU
|Oct 13
|Mary’s Underground
|Sydney, AU
|Oct 14
|The Brightside
|Brisbane, AU
|Oct 15
|Sol Bar
|Maroochydore, AU
|Oct 18
|Hotel
|Coolangatta, AU
|Oct 19
|The Gov
|Adelaide, AU
|Oct 20
|Republic Bar
|Hobart, AU
|Oct 21
|The Croxton
|Melbourne, AU
|Oct 22
|Badlands Bar
|Perth, AU