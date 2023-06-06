Gorilla Biscuits announce US tour dates

Gorilla Biscuits have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. These dates include their previously announced CO and CA shows. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 22TulipsFort Worth, TXw/Bitter End
Jun 23MohawkAustin, TXw/Bitter End, Raw Brigade
Jun 24Paper TigerSan Antonio, TXw/Raw Brigade
Jul 20Oriental TheatreDenver, COw/H20
Jul 21El Rey TheatreLos Angeles, CAw/H20
Jul 22Vets HallSanta Cruz, CAw/H20
Jul 23CornerstoneBerkeley, CAw/H20
Aug 06This Is HardcorePhiladelphia, PAw/Silent Majority
Sep 08Brooklyn MonarchBrooklyn, NYw/H20, Crime in Stereo
Sep 09Brooklyn MonarchBrooklyn, NYw/Cold World, Fucked Up
Sep 15-17Riot FestChicago, IL