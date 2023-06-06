Gorilla Biscuits announce US tour dates

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Gorilla Biscuits have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. These dates include their previously announced CO and CA shows. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 22
|Tulips
|Fort Worth, TX
|w/Bitter End
|Jun 23
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Bitter End, Raw Brigade
|Jun 24
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Raw Brigade
|Jul 20
|Oriental Theatre
|Denver, CO
|w/H20
|Jul 21
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/H20
|Jul 22
|Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/H20
|Jul 23
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|w/H20
|Aug 06
|This Is Hardcore
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Silent Majority
|Sep 08
|Brooklyn Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/H20, Crime in Stereo
|Sep 09
|Brooklyn Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Cold World, Fucked Up
|Sep 15-17
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL