Filth Is Eternal sign with MNRK Music Group

Seattle-based Filth Is Eternal have announced that they have signed with MNRK Music Group. A statement released by front person Lis Di Angelo reads,



”Working with the MNRK Heavy family on all things Filth Is Eternal has been so much fun. The whole team is pure passion and grit. Such a great partnership around this release and so much more.”

The band will be releasing their new album on the label in the fall. Filth Is Eternal released their album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021.