Thrice have added more dates to their 20th anniversary tour celebrating The Artist In The Ambulance. The band will be playing the album in full at each show. ’68 will be joining them on all dates. These dates join their ongoing Thrice are currently on their The Artist In The Ambulance 20th-anniversary tour which is making its way across the US and Canada right now. You can see photos of their Toronto show by our photographer Stephen McGill right here. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 05
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Oct 06
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Oct 07
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|Oct 08
|Wantagh, NY
|Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
|Oct 09
|Hartford, CT
|The Webster Theater
|Oct 11
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|Oct 12
|Sayrevile, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|Oct 13
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|Oct 14
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground
|Oct 15
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Oct 17
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|Oct 18
|Dallas, TX
|Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall
|Oct 20
|Tucson, AZ
|The Rialto Theatre