Thrice add more US dates to their 'Artist In The Ambulance' 20th anniversary tour
Thrice have added more dates to their 20th anniversary tour celebrating The Artist In The Ambulance. The band will be playing the album in full at each show. ’68 will be joining them on all dates. These dates join their ongoing Thrice are currently on their The Artist In The Ambulance 20th-anniversary tour which is making its way across the US and Canada right now. You can see photos of their Toronto show by our photographer Stephen McGill right here. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 05Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
Oct 06Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 07Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre
Oct 08Wantagh, NYMulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
Oct 09Hartford, CTThe Webster Theater
Oct 11Boston, MABig Night Live
Oct 12Sayrevile, NJStarland Ballroom
Oct 13Norfolk, VAThe NorVa
Oct 14Charlotte, NCThe Underground
Oct 15Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Oct 17Houston, TXHouse of Blues
Oct 18Dallas, TXTannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall
Oct 20Tucson, AZThe Rialto Theatre