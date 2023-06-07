Thrice have added more dates to their 20th anniversary tour celebrating The Artist In The Ambulance. The band will be playing the album in full at each show. ’68 will be joining them on all dates. These dates join their ongoing Thrice are currently on their The Artist In The Ambulance 20th-anniversary tour which is making its way across the US and Canada right now. You can see photos of their Toronto show by our photographer Stephen McGill right here. Thrice released their revisited version of The Artist In The Ambulance earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.