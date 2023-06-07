Problem Patterns announce debut LP, release "Letter of Resignation” video

Problem Patterns have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Blouse Club and will be out later this year via Alcopop! Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Letter of Resignation”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Brendan Seamus. Problem Patterns will be playing some festivals around Europe and the UK later this year and released their EP Good For You Aren’t You Great? in 2019. Check out the video and upcoming dates below.