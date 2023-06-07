Watch the new video by Stop the Presses!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York ska band Stop The Presses! The video is for their song “Ride Or Die” which appeared on their 2022 album Got It (which we spoke to Ali and Danny aobut last year!). Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, the band said,

”Set to the backdrop of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, ‘Ride or Die’ is a song about overcoming depression through community, friendship and love. Originally titled "Bad Thoughts”, the song began as a way for Ali to cope with her depression, and toxic self speak.

Regret and self doubt literally keeping her awake at night. With a little love and compassion from her life partner, Danny, her ‘Ride or Die’, she is reminded to love herself as they swim through the tides of the human condition together. We hope you find your family and the support you need to grow”.

Stop the Presses will be touring the US with J. Navarro and The Traitors starting later this week and will be touring the Western US later this month. Watch the video below!

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun 09Portland, OregonHawthorne LoungeW/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 10Seattle, WaFunhouseW/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 12Sacramento, CAThe Starlet Room (Harlow’s)W/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 13San Francisco, CABottom of the HillW/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 14Anaheim, CAThe Parish Room (House of Blues)W/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 15North Hollywood, CAKnitting FactoryW/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 16San Diego, CASoda BarW/J Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone
Jun 17Mesa, AZThe Nile Undergroundw/Half Past Two
Jun 18LAS VEGAS, NVRED DWARF
Jun 21VICTORIA; BCVICTORIA SKA & REGGAE FEST
Jun 22WENATCHEE, WAWALLY'S HOUSE OF BOOZE
Jun 23BOISE, IDNEUROLUX
Jun 24SALT LAKE CITY, UTBLACK LUNG SOCIETY
Jun 26DENVER, COHQ
Jun 26OMAHA, NEREVERB LOUNGE
Jun 27CHICAGO, ILREGGIES ON THE BEACH
Jun 21-25Victoria, BCVictoria Ska & Reggae Festival
Aug 19Pittsburgh, PASteel City Ska Festival
Sep 02Scranton, PACamp Punkslyvania